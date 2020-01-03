Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 170 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer stock opened at $371.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.16. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $230.93 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,321,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,231,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

