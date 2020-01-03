International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $10,271,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.