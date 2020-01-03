salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

