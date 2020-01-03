Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Donald James Walker Sells 14,300 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,694,675.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total value of C$1,093,906.48.

On Thursday, November 14th, Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00.

Shares of MG opened at C$72.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$57.34 and a 12 month high of C$76.11.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1930312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

