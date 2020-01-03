Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Donald James Walker Sells 14,300 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,694,675.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total value of C$1,093,906.48.
  • On Thursday, November 14th, Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00.

Shares of MG opened at C$72.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$57.34 and a 12 month high of C$76.11.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1930312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Director Charles M. Sonsteby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Director Charles M. Sonsteby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock
Alteryx Inc CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares
Alteryx Inc CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares
Boston Beer Company Inc VP David L. Grinnell Sells 170 Shares
Boston Beer Company Inc VP David L. Grinnell Sells 170 Shares
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report