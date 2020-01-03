Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill bought 1,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,382,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,422,857.75.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 130,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Graeme O’neill sold 80,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$8,296.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$200,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 112,500 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,687.50.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 103,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,300.00.

BHS opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Director Charles M. Sonsteby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Director Charles M. Sonsteby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock
Alteryx Inc CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares
Alteryx Inc CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares
Boston Beer Company Inc VP David L. Grinnell Sells 170 Shares
Boston Beer Company Inc VP David L. Grinnell Sells 170 Shares
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report