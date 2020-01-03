Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Buys 106,697 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese purchased 106,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $108,830.94.

Shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

