Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Buys 106,697 Shares

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese purchased 106,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $108,830.94.
Shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
About Texas Mineral Resources
