Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,635 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $591,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,746,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $20,671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $18,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $16,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.