Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Insider Peter Stern Sells 43,718,015 Shares

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider Peter Stern sold 43,718,015 shares of Anglo Australian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$3,803,467.31 ($2,697,494.54).

Anglo Australian Resources NL has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of A$0.12 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33.

About Anglo Australian Resources

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metals projects in Western Australia and Northern Territory. It also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in projects, such as Feysville gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Koongie Park gold and base metals projects located to the south-west of Halls Creek in the Eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia; Mandilla gold project located to the south-west of Kambalda, Western Australia; and Leonora base metals project located to the north of the township of Leonora.

