Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $259.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.44 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.