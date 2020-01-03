Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $259.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.44 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

