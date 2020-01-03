Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,591 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRSK opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 103,239 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.