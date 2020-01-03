Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 22,771 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,925,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

