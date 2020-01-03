Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 22,771 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,925,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.