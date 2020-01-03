Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PTIX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

