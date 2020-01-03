Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to Hold

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orkla ASA is a supplier of branded consumer goods to the Nordic grocery market. Its core businesses are Orkla Brands, Orkla Aluminium Solutions, Orkla Materials, Orkla Associates and Orkla Financial Investments. Orkla Brands companies produce detergents, personal hygiene/cosmetics products, snacks, confectionery, biscuits, textiles, dietary supplements and health products. Orkla Aluminium Solutions develops, manufactures and markets value-added profiles, profile-based building systems and heat transfer strip in aluminum. Orkla Materials is involved with production of metals and materials. Its main products are aluminum, energy, silicon metal, special alloys of ferrosilicon for the foundry industry, carbon and micro silica. Orkla Associates is in production of raw materials, solar cells, paints and powder coatings. Orkla Financial Investments offers investment services to institutional and private investors. Orkla ASA is headquartered in Sarpsborg, Norway. “

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ORKLY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orkla ASA (ORKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.