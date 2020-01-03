Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

GTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

GTE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 143,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $144,531.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,117,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,918,761.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,287,300 shares of company stock worth $3,744,110.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.