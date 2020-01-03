Zacks Investment Research Lowers LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Hold

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. "

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

LVMUY opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

