VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. VF reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in VF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 964,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in VF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. VF has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

