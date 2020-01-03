Analysts Set Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) PT at $46.80

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Aqua America by 3.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Aqua America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

