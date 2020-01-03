Zacks: iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iCAD an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICAD. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

iCAD stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

