Brokerages Set Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) PT at $12.81

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,849,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,439,118.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 643,972 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 490,026 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.