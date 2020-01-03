Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $78,555,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $964,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,628,000 after buying an additional 5,708,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after buying an additional 1,954,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 16.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 405,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

