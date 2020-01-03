DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $26,579,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 1,998,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after buying an additional 1,920,593 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 414.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 1,849,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 780,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

