Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $112.13

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE YUM opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after acquiring an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,901 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

