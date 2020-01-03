zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €101.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.33 ($117.83).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZO1 shares. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €83.60 ($97.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. zooplus has a 52-week low of €80.90 ($94.07) and a 52-week high of €137.10 ($159.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.42.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.