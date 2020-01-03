Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives $14.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

KIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.42. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

