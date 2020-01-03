SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,339,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,341,000 after acquiring an additional 668,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,468,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 97,529 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,282,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 183,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

