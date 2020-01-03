Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.86. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stein Ove Fenne acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.