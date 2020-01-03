Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Wire news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

