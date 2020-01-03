Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 251,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

