Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

TENB stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

