Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to “Hold”

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Systemax has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $945.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875 over the last ninety days. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Systemax by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Systemax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Systemax by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

