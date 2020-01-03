AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAON. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AAON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.