Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) to Hold

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

