vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -3.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,479,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

