Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Watford stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Watford will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Watford by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Watford during the second quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Watford by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Watford during the second quarter valued at $28,301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Watford during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

