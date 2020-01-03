Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of TX stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Ternium has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 766.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

