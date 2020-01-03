TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 850.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

