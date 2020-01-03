Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.27. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 27,846 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 224.60%.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

