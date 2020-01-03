CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.32. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

