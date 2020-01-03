Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Daxor shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 14,146 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.