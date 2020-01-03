Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $51.00. Intercede Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 955 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

