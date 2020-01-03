Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.33

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and traded as high as $31.00. Ilika shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 89,913 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

