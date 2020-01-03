Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.02. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 2,374 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 299.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Growth Fund comprises 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

