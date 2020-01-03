John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.78

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and traded as high as $48.41. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

