NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.95

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and traded as high as $20.88. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 59,016 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

