Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.14. Centamin shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9,900 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 47.39.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

