Santos (ASX:STO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.30. Santos shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 3,534,526 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38.

Santos Company Profile (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.