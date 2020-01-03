Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.96

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.19. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a market cap of $260.32 million and a P/E ratio of -20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

