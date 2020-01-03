Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.96

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.19. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a market cap of $260.32 million and a P/E ratio of -20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nanophase Technologies Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
Nanophase Technologies Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
CKX Lands Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
CKX Lands Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Daxor Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Daxor Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Intercede Group Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21
Intercede Group Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21
Ilika Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.33
Ilika Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.33
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report