Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.79

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and traded as high as $35.99. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 10,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.