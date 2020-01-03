Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,090,521 shares in the company, valued at $26,846,857.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.