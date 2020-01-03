USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Insider Buys $16,198.60 in Stock

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) insider James M. Pollock purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,198.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,362 shares in the company, valued at $32,278.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAT. William Blair began coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

